Roland A. Bazin, 84
Millbury - Roland A. Bazin, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12th surrounded by his family in St. Vincent Hospital.
Roland leaves his wife of 55 years, Caroline M. (Laplante) Bazin, two children, Jacqueline M. Koplik and her husband, Joseph of New York and David R. Bazin of Millbury; four grandchildren, Roman, Hanah, Natasha and Raeann; a brother, Armand Bazin of Sutton; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Rita Paley.
Roland was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church for many years. He served the church as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Roland also served the church by leading a bible study group and was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Family and friends will honor and remember Roland's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Nov. 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 12 Waters Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. Visit Roland's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019