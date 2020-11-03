Roland G. Carlson, 85
WORCESTER - Roland G. Carlson, 85, of Worcester passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in UMASS Medical Center.
His wife of 56 years, Margery A. (Thyberg) Carlson died in 2013. He leaves three children, Kristafer R. and his wife, Nga T. Carlson of Worcester, Julie A. and her husband, James Burke of Hopkinton and Thanh Nguyen of Worcester; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A sister, Marilyn Carlson predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of Gustaf A. and Helga E. (Anderson) Carlson and graduated from Commerce High School and received a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark University. Roland also proudly served his country in the US Navy.
Roland worked as an internal auditor for 35 years at New England Power Service Company, before retiring. Rollie as he was known to family and friends had several passions in life. He served on the Board of Directors for the Central One Credit Union and was also a member of the Worcester Housing Authority Board. He was an active member and chair of many committees in his former and current church, the former Bethlehem Covenant Church and Salem Covenant Church. In his younger years, he was also involved in the Boy Scouts. He also loved following and being involved in state and local politics. But Rollie's true love was hockey. In his youth, he loved playing. As he got older in life, he coached and refereed all over the state and was an off-ice official for the Worcester Ice Cats. When he wasn't doing all that he was die hard Bruin's fan.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 6 at 11am in All Faith Cemetery, Section O. A Public Memorial Service will be held in Salem Covenant Church at a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Assoc
. at www.lung.org
or to the Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton at www.baypathhumane.org
. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Fay Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler St.