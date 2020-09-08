1/1
Roland Fafard
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland J. Fafard

North Grosvenordale, CT - Roland J. Fafard 94, of North Grosvenordale, CT, died September 4, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Plainfield CT. Beloved husband of Patricia (Taylor) Fafard. He was born in Dudley, MA, on December 23, 1925, son of the late Napoleon and Christina (Bielik) Fafard.

He was a loving husband, loved the outdoors, especially cutting trees and working in his shop. Roland loved to travel with his wife. He had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader and was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy. He was a member of VFW #10088 of Thompson, and Navy Seabee's of America.

He leaves his wife Patricia, his children Leo (Patricia) Fafard of Danielson, CT, Robert Fafard of Danielson, CT, John Fafard of North Grosvenordale, CT, sister Joanne Dubois of Pomfret Ctr., CT, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (Brunell) and son Dennis, nine siblings and a grandson Nathan.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Funeral will be Friday at 10:30 AM at Tri-State Baptist Church, 386 Quinebaug Rd, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri-State Baptist Church. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral
10:30 AM
Tri-State Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith and Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved