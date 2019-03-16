|
Dr. Roland E. Gaudette
Worcester - Dr. Roland E. Gaudette, of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Spencer, he was the son of the late Edward H. Gaudette and Evelyn A. (Duhamel) Gaudette. His beloved wife of 64 years, Therese (Audet) Gaudette passed away in January of 2018.
He graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer and Assumption College in Worcester, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951. He then went on to earn a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Massachusetts College of Optometry in Boston in 1959 and a Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College in Dudley in 1982.
Dr. Gaudette was devoted to his family, as well as to his profession, his community, and his country. He was a man of strong values, character, and convictions, and served in various volunteer and leadership roles over the course of his lifetime. He was also a lifelong learner, and in his spare time enjoyed reading, traveling, and doing carpentry.
From 1953 to 1956, Dr. Gaudette interrupted his professional education to serve as an Officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, initially serving on the staff of the Supreme Allied Commander, Atlantic (A NATO Command) and then as Training Officer on the USS Macon (CA-132). He continued his military service with the U.S. Navy Reserve for another 22 years, ultimately retiring as a Captain.
Upon receiving his degree in Optometry he assumed the practice of Dr. Raymond McMurdo in Spencer and maintained the practice for 31 years. While in practice, Dr. Gaudette also served on the Eye Service Clinical staff at Worcester City Hospital and as a Navy Reservist performed his annual active-duty obligation as an Optometrist at Chelsea Naval Hospital, Chelsea, MA, and San Diego Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA. He also served as President of the Massachusetts Society of Optometrists and was a life-member of the American Optometric Association. He was also designated a Fellow, American Academy of Optometry and later served as Chair of the Judicial Committee of the Academy.
From 1970 to 1982, he assumed the role of Director, Professional Standards Review for the Mass. Society of Optometrists and subsequently joined the American Optometric Association Council in Clinical Care, a position he would hold through 1993. The Council evaluated the quality of eye care provided at U.S. Army Hospitals in the U.S. and Overseas.
In 1991 he accepted a position as Associate Dean for Clinical Education at Southeastern University of the Health Sciences College of Optometry with the academic rank of Professor in North Miami Beach, FL where he served for 5 years.
While in Spencer, Dr. Gaudette was a member of the Parish Council for St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, a Trustee of Spencer Savings Bank and on the Board of Directors of the Spencer Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his brother, Richard, living in Worcester and will be dearly missed and remembered by his six children; Jeanne Osborne and her husband, Leonard of Lowell, Denise Murphy and her husband, John of Wellesley, Marc Gaudette and his wife, Alexis of McLean, VA, Peter Gaudette and his wife, Adrienne of Sunnyvale, CA, Monique Johnson and her husband, Russell of Menlo Park, CA,and Angela Parker and her husband, Allan of Worcester, and his ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, March 22, at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to a reception following the Mass in The Great Room at The Willows, 101 Barry Road, Worcester. Interment will take place privately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roland's honor to The American Optometric Foundation, aoafoundation.org. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019