Roland C. Giguere, 73
THOMPSON, CT - Roland C. Giguere, 73, a longtime resident died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home. He leaves his wife of 48 years Susan A. (Boudreau) McDonald Giguere, whom he married June 4, 1971. He is survived by 2 daughters Michelle Johnson and her husband Michael of Danielson, CT, Monique Kusek of Southbridge, and Peter Giguere of Florida, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves 2 brothers Paul Giguere of Savannah, GA, Michael Giguere of Southbridge, and 2 sisters Marguerite (Ted) Bartlett of Southbridge, Therese (Ronald) Breaux of Eastford, CT, and a sister-in-law Barbara Giguere of Southbridge, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson Scott Michael Kusek (1990) and his brother Richard Giguere of Southbridge (2015.
Roland was born in Southbridge, May 10, 1946, son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Livernois) Giguere. He was a graduate of the former Cole Trade High School, and was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving on the USS Yosemite from 1964-1966. He was a gifted cabinet maker.
He enjoyed model building, reading, hunting, traveling, but most of all he loved his family, and proud of his grandchildren. He was a member of the Valley Springs Sportsman Club in N. Grosvenordale, CT.
Calling hours for Roland will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5-7PM at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019