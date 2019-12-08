|
Roland R. Girouard, 93
Grafton - Roland R. Girouard, 93, passed away December 6, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife Corabelle (Pepin) Girouard, his children Donna M. Groccia and her husband Joseph and David E. Girouard, his grandchildren Anthony Groccia and his wife Hope and Angela Auburn and her husband Matthew and Danielle and Meghan Girouard along with 4 great-grandchildren. Roland was born September 17, 1926 in Marlborough, son of the late Leokyde (Cashes) and Eugene Girouard. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hornet during World War II in the Pacific and was steadfast in his patriotism throughout his life. He owned and operated Grafton Center Barbershop from 1951-1974 and was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Away from work he took his citizenry to heart, having been a member and past Commander of the American Legion Delisle Goulet Post 92, a 3rd Degree Benedict Council 2379 Member, Member of the Grafton-Millbury Knights of Columbus and Past President of the Grafton PTA, played in the Grafton Bowling League and was also a member of the AFL/CIO Branch 12 in Worcester. Roland's legacy is a life service and love to the family that adored him and the country he was so proud of. All are welcome to gather with Roland's family Thursday December 12th from 9:00-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. James Church 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available at:
