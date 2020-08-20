Roland O. Groleau Jr., 83
Charlton - Roland O. Groleau Jr., 83, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Delia A. (Beaudette) Groleau who died in 2018. He is survived by sons, Roland J. and his wife Tina of Thompson, CT, Curtis A. of Dudley, and Michael T. of Fountain Inn, SC; three grandsons, John R., Jonathan D., and Curtis Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Branden, Jennifer, Landen, Rylee, and Ella; three brothers, Donald Groleau, Gabe Sumner, and John Groleau; two sisters, Janet Clarke and Claire Gingell; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Charles R. who passed away in 1993. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Roland O. and Beatrice (Boudreau) Groleau Sr., and lived in Charlton for many years before moving to Fountain Inn, SC, in 2007. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mr. Groleau was a custodian at Bay Path R.V.T. High School in Charlton for 18 years, retiring in 1997. He was an avid fan of all of the New England sports teams, including the UConn Husky Girls Basketball team.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Roch's Cemetery, Federal Hill Road, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com