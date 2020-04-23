|
Roland G. Lapierre, Sr., 85
AUBURN - Roland G. Lapierre, Sr., 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Worcester, Roland, known to everyone as "Pep", is the last of five children of the late Leon and Alberta (Gaudreau) Lapierre. His siblings, now deceased, were Andrew Lapierre, Marie Flamand, Rachel LeBeau, and Simone Fountain. He was a graduate of Holy Name High School in Worcester, where he was a varsity pitcher on the baseball team and selected as a Worcester Telegram & Gazette All Star.
After high school, Roland enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, Roland began to work as a plasterer, eventually founding Valley Plastering. He met and married the love of his life, Patricia A. (LaFleur) Lapierre, and the couple settled in Millbury, MA to raise their family. Later in his career he moved into real estate & construction with the formation of Modular Homes.
In his free time, Roland loved to work in the yard. He also enjoyed watching Red Sox baseball while doing his many jigsaw puzzles with his beloved cat "Good Kitty" by his side.
He and his wife, Patricia, were faithful parishioners of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn.
In addition to his beloved wife, Pat, of sixty four years, Roland is also survived by his three children, Roland G. Lapierre, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Greenfield, Mary Tarquinio and her husband Thom of Sutton, and David Lapierre and his wife Laura of Chelmsford; six grandchildren, Adam and his wife Kate Kennedy of Brooklyn, NY, Noah of Waltham, Zachary of Brooklyn, NY, Isaiah of Greenfield, Danielle of Chelmsford, and Brenda of Derry, NH.
Services will be held privately for Mr. Lapierre's family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020