Roland LaRochelle

Roland G. LaRochelle,96Southbridge - Roland G. LaRochelle, 96, of Worcester St., passed away on Friday, Oct. 23rd, in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after a long illness.He leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary E. (Bachand) LaRochelle; his son, Roland R. LaRochelle and his wife Delores "Deedee" of Southbridge; his granddaughter, Amy Reynolds and her husband Patrick of Dudley; four sisters, Dorothy DiGregorio of Charlton; Phyllis Green, Joan Corriveau of Florida and Lorraine Healey of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. His son, James LaRochelle, passed away on April 2nd of this year, leaving his wife Laura. He was also predeceased by four brothers, Roger LaRochelle, Norman LaRochelle, Vincent LaRochelle and Paul LaRochelle and three sisters, Nita Corbet, Gertrude Tobia and Eleanor LaRochelle. Roland was born in Southbridge, the son of Aime and Eva (St. Jean) LaRochelle.Roland was a Firefighter with the Southbridge Fire Department for 18 years. He retired from the department to become the longtime co-owner of the LaRochelle Electrical Co. in Southbridge, a company started by his father and that he worked for from an early age. Roland had his private pilot's license and enjoyed flying for many years. His hobbies were maintaining his home, yard and refinishing and building small furniture. He refurbished over 500 wooden chairs through the years. Roland, a practical joker by nature, was known for his quick wit and lovable sense of humor who loved animals, especially his beloved cats.His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Oct. 26th, from 5:00 to 7:00pmIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.