J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Roland Lavallee Obituary
Roland S. "Pete" Lavallee, 93

SPENCER/STURBRIDGE - Roland S. "Pete" Lavallee, 93, of 306 Oak Ave., Sturbridge, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Christopher Heights of Webster.

He leaves his wife of 70 years, Mae E. (Roberts) Lavallee, a son, Richard R. Lavallee and his wife Deb of Spencer, four daughters; Judy A. Lavallee and her long time companion Kathy Diggins of Hull, Gail L. Hasting and her husband David of Spencer, Brenda M. Constantineau and her husband Roland, Jr. of Brookfield, Bonnie M. Stohlberg and her husband John of Thompson, CT, two brothers, Armand Lavallee of Leicester, Robert Lavallee of Spencer, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by two sons, Peter Lavallee in 1990 and infant son Steven Lavallee.

Born in Winooski, VT., he was the son of Joseph & Esther (Brisson) Lavallee.

Mr. Lavallee was a hydraulic mechanic at Norton Co. in Worcester for 20 years.

Pete loved fishing, playing the guitar, making toys, playing with his grandchildren and he always loved telling a good joke.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 27 at 11 A.M. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Visitation will precede the Service from 9:30-11 A.M. in the funeral home. Donations may be made to Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease and Research Center, 114, 16th St. #2011, Charlestown, MA 02129.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
