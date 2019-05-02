|
|
Roland E. Mitchell, 79
Millbury - Roland E. Mitchell, 79, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at UMass Medical Center, following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family.
Roland was born on June 21, 1939 in Newport, RI, son of the late Roland and Mary Alice (LeCain) Mitchell.
Roland is survived by his wife of 55 years Maureen (Connelly) Mitchell, his son Roland "Stephen" Mitchell, of FL, his daughter Jill Mitchell Leong of Sturbridge, his daughter Laura Mitchell, of Millbury, and his son David Mitchell and his wife Kim, of Worcester; grandchildren, Jessica Whitehouse and her husband Mark, RJ, Michael, Sophia, Carli, Declan and Jameson; great grandchildren, Eloise and Maxwell. Roland is also survived by his brother Roger Mitchell of Hawaii and sister Faith Garcia of Naples, FL. He is preceded by his sister JoyAnn Wendler of San Francisco.
Roland was a graduate of Merrimack College. In his early years Roland was a member of the Air Force Reserves, playing baseball for the Air Force. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years, including serving for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and UMass Medical Clergy Services. Roland retired from Reynolds Metals as a Territory Sales Manager after 30+ years. He was an avid tennis player for most of his life, becoming one of the best doubles players, winning dozens of championships. He also enjoyed playing softball, baseball and basketball, as well as coaching his own children's teams as well as for the neighborhood kids. He was a long time member of the Shrewsbury Racquetball Club.
He enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. One of his favorite weekly rituals was coffee or lunch with his friends. Roland enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Roland was best known to his family as "Pa", and loved his role as Pa's Taxi to all his grandkids best.
Family and friends will honor and remember Roland's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, May 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street in Worcester. Burial will be private. Please visit Roland's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2019