|
|
Roland L Rizkalla, 82
Worcester - Roland Louis Rizkalla, 82, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Roland, a lifelong native of Worcester, was predeceased by his parents, George K. Rizkalla, Sr. and T. Catherine "Mae" (Haddad) Rizkalla; and by a nephew, David E. Rizkalla. He is survived by his brother George K. Rizkalla, Jr. of Tenants Harbor, Maine; his sister Janet C. Forzley of Manchester, Connecticut; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Roland graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester and from Worcester Junior College. Earning the ranking of Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army Reserves, Roland served 10 months of active duty during the Berlin Crisis. As a semi-professional softball player, Roland held the position of short stop for the "Raybestos" team and was often referred to as "the man with the golden arm".
In his professional life, Roland served 38 years as a civil engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was a member of Saint George Orthodox Cathedral and a longtime member of the Worcester YMCA.
Roland will be buried at a private grave side ceremony at Hope Cemetery, alongside his parents on Saturday, December 21st.
Memory Eternal.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel is assisting Roland's family.
there is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019