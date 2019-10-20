|
Roland S. Wight
Monson - Roland S. Wight, 92, passed away October 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Roland was born on August 4, 1927 in Northampton to Leland and Anna (Widmer) Wight. He proudly served his country in WWII as a Fireman First Class in the U.S. Navy. Roland attended a work study program at Yale University learning Histology. He worked at several area hospitals, including Harrington Memorial. In 1967 Roland and his wife, Emily started Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Sturbridge which they ran for almost 20 years. Roland was Chairmain of the Board of Health in Sturbridge for several years. Roland was a member of the Sturbridge Rotary. Roland and his wife then moved to Maine where they ran Poland Spring Campground for several years before retiring to Kennebunk, ME. In 2012 Roland and his wife moved to Monson to be closer to family. Roland enjoyed woodworking and crafting lamps for his 5 children. He also loved to spend his winters in Sanibel, FL. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 65 years, Emily (Watson) Wight, and children, Judy Livernois and husband Clifford of Holland, David Wight and wife Tamra of Turner, ME, Daniel Wight and wife Susette of Lebanon, ME, Patricia Mastroianni and husband Robert of Monson, MA, and Diane Wight of Sanibel, FL. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 4:30-6:30 pm at the Beers & Story Funeral Home in Palmer. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 pm. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations in Roland's name be made to a Veteran's charity of your choosing. For more information, visit
www.beersandstory.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019