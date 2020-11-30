Ronald G. Aguiar, 71
Northbridge, MA / Raleigh, NC - Ronald G. Aguiar passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Duke University Hospital after a short illness. He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years Diane L. (Parent) Aguiar.
Son of the late Henry and Hilda (Amerillo) Aguiar, he was born and raised in Fall River. Ron graduated from Durfee High School before serving in the United States Navy. After sailing around the world on aircraft carriers, he came home and had a long career with the United States Postal Service in Fall River and Whitinsville.
Ron's life was filled with laughter and good-hearted humor. He will be remembered as being a kind, supportive, and understanding husband, father, and grandfather. Although he had an understated demeanor, he touched many lives. Quick to make a friendly comment or joke, he had a way about him that made everyone around him feel comfortable and loved. His grandchildren would often hear him say, "You're so special."
He enjoyed watching sports at all levels and spent many years putting his meticulous handwriting to work in various pools that he organized for friends and family. His hand drawn brackets, charts, and squares were both a science and an art! He also enjoyed learning and playing the ukulele with his friends, the Sutton Ukulele Strummers.
Ron spent many years studying the Holy Bible as part of his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He made many friends in the church communities of Faith Baptist Church (Fall River), Third Baptist Church (Fall River), North Uxbridge Baptist Church (Uxbridge), and Pascoag Community Baptist Church (Pascoag, RI). In 2017, he received his Bachelor of Divinity from the Baptist Theological School of New England.
Ron joins his mother and father in heaven along with his brothers James, Paul, and David. In addition to his wife Diane, he is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife Katelyn of Douglas, Brian and his wife Rebecca of Raleigh, NC; siblings, Gertrude, Steven, Susan, and Judy; four grandchildren, Daven, Joshua, Valerie, and Cora; and many nieces and nephews.
A man of great faith and a child of God, he is now home with the Lord. There are no public visiting hours. His life will be celebrated when it is safe for family and friends to come together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity he supported for many years.