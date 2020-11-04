Ronald J. Alexandrovich, 78
WORCESTER - Ronald J. "Coach" Alexandrovich, 78, of Worcester, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.
Ron leaves his wife of 54 years, Donna (McGourty) Alexandrovich; two sons, Jay Alexandrovich, his wife Julie and their three sons Brendan, Ethan and Grayson, of Lake Forest, Calif., and Todd Alexandrovich and his partner Trish Russell of Worcester; a daughter Kim Kidwell, her husband Jay and their two children, Tyler and Emily of Bettendorf, Iowa; a sister Barbara Beauregard of Rochdale, MA; a close personal friend Ron Bousquet and many cousins.
Ron was born in Worcester, son of John and Helen (Milaszewski) Alexandrovich, and lived in Worcester all his life.
After graduating from Worcester Boys Trade School, Ron served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserves as an Airman First Class.
Ron was a production foreman at Worcester Gear Works Co., where he worked for 38 years before retiring. In retirement, he was a professional driver for Joey's Limousine Co. in Worcester.
Ron loved all kinds of sports. He played golf regularly with his many friends. He was a longtime member of the Millbury Old Time Inn team in an over 40 adult softball league. He coached his children in youth hockey and the Joe Schwartz Little League for so many years that he became known affectionately forever as "Coach" to the hundreds of children who played for him. He was also a fixture at Gallagher's Pub where he would watch and talk sports with his second family there.
Calling hours will be held Friday, November 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Saturday, November 7, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 801 18th St., N.W., Washington, DC 2006-3517 (www.pva.org
).