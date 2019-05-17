|
Ronald J. and Roselinda G. (Smith) Wood
EAST BROOKFIELD - Ronald J. Wood who died Dec. 21, 2018, and his wife Roselinda G. (Smith) Wood, who later died on Jan. 28, 2019, both of East Brookfield, graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Rte. 9, East Brookfield.
Ronald, who was a supervisor for ADT Security Systems before retirement, was born in Brimfield, MA., the son of Robert J. and Norma M. (Boucher) Wood. He leaves 3 children, Lorie Magierowski and her husband Joseph of Thompson, CT, Richard Wood of Worcester MA, and Tina Gallant of Thompson CT, 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Roselinda, was a longtime bookkeeper for Cabot Safety Corp. in Webster and also Boston Scientific in Boston prior to retirement. She was born in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Walter W. and Frieda (Koennecke) Smith. She leaves 3 sisters, Sandra Griffith and her husband George of Dahlonega, GA, Annemarie Baker of Syracuse, NY and Lorelei Smith Miller of Burke, NY; one brother, Daniel Smith of Phoenix, AZ; one son, Raymond R. Roberts III of Worcester, MA, one granddaughter Valerie H. Montalvo and her husband Dodwing of Attleboro, MA, and 8 nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her sister Suellen J. Smith of Leominster, MA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Foundation.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOMES, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019