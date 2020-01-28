|
Ronald H. Benson
Rochdale/Dudley - Ronald H. Benson, of Dudley, MA, formerly of Rochdale, MA, passed away peacefully on January 16th, 2020. Ron was predeceased by his wife of close to 60 years, Nancy, his parents, Barbara and Harry Benson, and his brother, Roger C. Benson. He is survived by his son Michael R. Benson, two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his second family, Christina Remuck, who he lived with and was lovingly cared for by in recent years until his passing.
Ron was born in Worcester. He worked as a licensed electrician and owned and operated Benson Electric. His life passion was working the property and farm, Circle B. Ranch, he owned with his wife. For many years he raised llamas and showed them at state fairs throughout the northeast winning numerous awards. Ron also enjoyed his 27 years as a volunteer fireman with the Leicester Fire Department. Ron was a very gifted woodworker. He enjoyed carving and whittling beautiful wooden signs, cars and figurines which he gave to his family and friends.
There are no calling hours, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making memorial donations in Ronald's name to the Leicester Fire Department or .
Condolences may be left at www.sansoucyfuneral.com or mailed to the family c/o Kristen Benson at 6120 Gaspe Lane, Cicero NY 13039.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020