Ronald Bombard 79



Worcester - Ronald E. Bombard, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 16 2020 with family by his side. Ronald was born in Worcester on December 12th 1940, son of late Jeanette Bombard. He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen Beauvais Bombard who passed in Dec.16 2017 and brother Richard Bombard who passed in Sept 94. He leaves behind two brothers, Allen Bombard, Wayne Bombard, their families, a daughter, Rhonda Bombard White, a son Ronald Bombard jr, a grandson Jacob White, and many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a kind person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and an even greater laugh. He loved to play cribbage, yahtzee, and cards. He will be greatly missed by the people who's lives he's touched.



Private services to be held by the family.





