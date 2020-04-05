|
Ronald F. Bouvier, 78
Worcester - Mr. Ronald F. Bouvier died Thursday, April 2, 2020 after an illness. He was 78.
Ronald was born on September 2, 1941 in Worcester, the son of the late Francis and Sophie (Lemanski) Bouvier. He was a graduate of Saint John's High School with the class of 1959. He then earned an Associate's degree in Accounting from Becker Junior College. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
For many years, Ron worked as an accountant with various companies in Worcester County. He later worked as a mail handler for the United States Postal Service before retiring in 2002.
Ron enjoyed many hobbies including coin collecting and following all New England sports, especially the Bruins and Patriots.
He leaves his sons, Andre W. Bouvier (Eileen) of Hopkinton and Marc A. Bouvier (Heather) of Greenland, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Ryan, Sawyer, Rachel, William, and Georgia; his sister, Barbara Grace (late Nathan) of Holden and his former wife, Lois A. Decatur of Worcester; nieces & a nephew.
Ronald's family will gather privately at Joyce Funeral Home. It is our hope and intention that once life returns to normal we will be able to gather without restriction and boundaries to celebrate Ron's life with a Mass at St. John's Church and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Ron's name may be made to the Saint John's High School | Advancement Office | Scholarship Fund, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020