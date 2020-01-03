|
|
Ronald Leo Bullard
Auburn - Ronald Leo Bullard, 86, of Auburn, formerly of Worcester, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Barbara (Faucher) Bullard (2006).
Ronald is survived by three sons, Ronnie L. Bullard of Worcester, Mark R. Bullard of Hyannis, and Ronald L. Bullard, Jr. of Barre; three daughters, Cheryl Bullard of Auburn, Cathleen M. Bisson of Dudley, and Dawna Bazin of Worcester; a brother, Joseph Bullard of Worcester; a sister, Beverly Volent of Shrewsbury; twenty-six grandchildren; many great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Ronald was pre-deceased by four children, Rhonda Sanchez, Paul Bazin, Kathie Bazin, and Steven Bazin. He was also pre-deceased by his twin brother, Donald Bullard. Ronald was born in Worcester, son of the late Leo and Eleanor (Hughes) Bullard, and lived in Worcester for many years, before moving to Auburn about twenty years ago.
Ronald served his nation proudly in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict and had been a member of the South Works Post 3657. He was active in the Korean War Veterans and played in integral grass roots role in helping the Korean War Memorial in Worcester come to fruition.
He worked for many years as a "milk man" for Lundgren & Jonaitis Dairy in Shrewsbury. Following his retirement, he spent several years driving for Peter Pan Bus Company and the Logan Express. He was a long-time member of Saint George Catholic Church and volunteered there in many capacities, including being a Eucharistic Minister, Altar Server, and Collector. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and following Tiger Woods, the Red Sox, and the Patriots.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. in Saint George Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020