Rodney L. Cabana, 80
WORCESTER - Rodney L Cabana, 80, passed away at home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. His wife of 42 years, Barbara L. (Giguere) Cabana died in 2001. Born in Lowell and raised in Worcester, Rod was the son of the late Paul and Cecile (Gauthier) Cabana and lived his entire life here.
After graduating from Commerce High School in 1957, Rod enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country from 1958 to 1962. He later worked at Fortin's Market as a department manager before joining the Worcester Fire department as a firefighter. Rod was assigned to Engine 11/Ladder 6 at the Greendale Fire Station where he spent most of his 30 year career retiring in 2002. Rodney courageously fought the fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse with his group back in 1999. During his years as a firefighter and after his retirement, Rod put his carpentry skills to work building decks and additions for neighbors, friends and family. He was a member of the Worcester Firefighter Relief Association.
In his later years, Rod enjoyed traveling with his family including fishing trips to Cape Cod with his sons. He will be fondly remembered as a quiet and humble man who always put others needs before his own. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his three sons, Mark E. Cabana of Jefferson, Christopher L. Cabana of Worcester and Matthew P. Cabana and his partner, Kathleen DuVarney of Charlton; his sister, Carol J. Hall of Worcester; five grandchildren, U.S. Air Force Major, Timothy Cabana and his wife, Celeste of Abilene, TX, Nicholas Cabana and his wife, Briana of Worcester, Kaylin Cabana of Oxford, Daniel and Jessica DuVarney both of Worcester; four great grandchildren, Hadley, Brady, Jennabel and Madelyn; nephews and nieces; a former daughter in Law, Cheryl L. Cabana of Paxton; and his faithful fury companion, Monty. Besides his wife Barbara, Rod is predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer L. Cabana and a brother, Leonard D. Cabana
A funeral service honoring Rod's life will be held privately for his family Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Memorial contributions may be made the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019