|
|
Ronald E. Cloutier, 77
Paxton - Ron E. Cloutier, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 2015 at Knollwood Nursing Center. He was born in Salem, the son of the late Roland and Maryann (St. Pierre) Cloutier and had lived in Paxton since 1970.
Ron was raised in Salem and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, Assumption College in Worcester, Boston College and St. John's University in New York. He was a Professor of Philosophy for many years at Quinsigamond Community College before retiring. Previously, he taught at Worcester State College and Anna Maria College.
His beloved wife and best friend of 50 years, Donna L. (Thayer) Cloutier, passed away in 2015. He leaves several cousins in the Salem area and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Ron will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900
Arlington, VA 22202. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019