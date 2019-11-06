|
Ronald M. Comeau, 66
Lynn - For the last 30 years, Mr. Ron has been working at Bright Horizon child care centers, from Greater Boston to Worcester introducing generations of children to the wonder of music and movement, awesome magic and his balloons. Mr. Ron played his guitar, sang and taught silly songs, and always had his child sized guitar so the young ones could play along.
His business of over 50 years, The Jubilee Puppet Theatre, was an entertainment wonderland. Ron would enter the room, pull out a puppet or his balloons and kids would zero in on him. His gentle encouragement kept the kids engaged and full of joy.
Ron impacted many teens with his work with the Lynn English Drama club. In addition to the ins and outs of the theater, Ron demonstrated, then taught the teens how to be good human beings.
Ron is a kind, compassionate man who would volunteer to perform at fund raisers for all kinds of charities. Pan Mass Kids, Make a Wish, American Cancer, North Shore Cancer, Jane Doe Walk, HAWC, Walk for Hunger, just to name a few.
Ron was a member of the Disney Vacation Club, loved great food and because of his love of music, he helped run the folk music venue, Saturday Night in Marblehead.
Ron is a lifelong Lynn resident. He graduated from Lynn English, Emerson College and BU School of Theology. He was predeceased by his parents, his father, Russell Comeau and his mother, Virginia (Soboczyski) Comeau both of Lynn. He is survived by his sister, Joan Comeau and husband, Thomas Watkins of Lynn, James (Jim) Comeau, his wife MaryEllen (Mim) and their daughter Olivia of Salem. He also leaves his cousins, Donna and Tom Houton, Tim and Marsha Dalton, Robin Thomson and Karen and Scott Codespoti. His Emerson friends are his chosen family that enriched Ron throughout his adult life. They lent support, encouragement and plain old fun.
A family friendly Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at Lynn English Auditorium, 50 Goodrich Street, Lynn MA on November 16th, at 11 AM.
Donations can be made to Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, 233 Needham Street, Suite 440, Newton, MA, 02464, or a in Ron's name. Private burial will follow. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019