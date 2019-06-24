|
|
Ronald J. Diurba, 72
MILLBURY - Ronald J. Diurba, 72, formerly of Grafton, died Friday, June 21st 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Amanda (Gwilliam) Diurba; a son, Benjamin (Debra) of Alta Loma, CA; two daughters, Abigail (Nicholas) Haegele of Rochester, MN, Emily (Timothy) Ball of Cedar City, UT; four grandchildren, Nicole, Andrew, Ryan and Miriam Ball; a brother, Larry (Beverly) Diurba of Mars, PA; a sister, Connie (Roy) Landfair of Sewickley, PA and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron grew up in Sharpsville, PA, graduating from Thiel College and went on to Case Western Reserve University for graduate school. He served his country as a Captain in the Army Medical Specialist Corps, stationed at Fort Gordon, GA. Ron enjoyed music, fishing, watching sports, driving his classic Austin Healey, and playing with his grandkids. He was active in his church community and loved singing in the choir.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, July 27th at the Brierly Pond Village Community Clubhouse on Horne Way in Millbury from 1-4 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550 Chicago, Illinois 60631.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019