More Obituaries for Ronald Friel
Ronald A. Friel, 78

BUCKFIELD, ME - Ronald A. Friel, 78 years old, passed away on July 7, after a short illness.

He was born on July 3, 1941 in Worcester, MA and graduated from Leicester, HS. He received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

He worked for International Paper Co in NY and Maine for his entire 36 year career in various managerial roles, retiring as Project Engineer in Jay, Maine.

In his retirement, Ron spent winters enjoying the warm weather at his condo in Cape Canaveral, Florida. During his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, skiing and working with technology. He also especially loved his dog, Sophie.

Ron is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rosita Friel and stepdaughters, Karen Henderson and Marcia Powers. He leaves his four children Nancy Parnigoni, Debbie Zimmerman, Steve Friel, and Greg Friel. He has a total of 16 grandchildren between both families.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn and created their website.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Friel and Louise Paladino and stepdaughter Cherie Sargent.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-8pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fortin/Auburn, 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME. A Funeral service will be at 1pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St. Auburn, ME. A graveside service will follow at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019
