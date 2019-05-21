|
|
Ronald J. Lacaire, Sr. 78
BROOKFIELD - Ronald J. Lacaire, Sr., 78, of Brookfield, died Tuesday, May 21st 2019 at Blaire House of Worcester following a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Simone C. (Leveillee) Lacaire, his sons Craig R. Lacaire and his wife Brenda of No.Brookfield, Ronald J. Lacaire, Jr. and his wife Laurie of E.Brookfield and Scott M. Lacaire and his wife Sondra of W.Brookfield, his daughters Kelly L. O'Shaughnessy and her husband Timothy of Red Hook, NY and Kristen L.Graham and her husband Gary of Sedona, AZ, 8 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son David T. Lacaire and his brother Richard Lacaire. Ron was the owner of Northeast Lumber Co. from 1988-2005 before retiring.
He was born in Spencer, the son of Norman and Loretta (Letendre) Lacaire and later served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Ron was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, the Southbridge Y.M.C.A. for the past 25 years, and enjoyed golf and walking.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, May 25 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, No.Brookfield Rd., East Brookfield, Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Disease Foundation at .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019