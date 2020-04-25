|
Ronald J. Legere, 63
SPENCER - Ronald J. Legere, 63 of Spencer, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the comforts of his home with his loving family by his side after a brief battle with liver cancer.
Ron was born in Worcester, one of six children to Eveline (Babineau) Legere and the late Armand Legere. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School, Class of 1975. Ron worked as a machinist and inspector for Wyman Gordon Company for over 30 years retiring in 2019. He was a member of Mary Queen of the Rosary Church in Spencer. Ron loved spending time at the beach with family and friends, riding his Harley, collecting hockey cards and spending as much time outdoors as possible whether it was being in nature feeding his birds or relaxing by the fireplace. But most of all, he spent time loving and caring for his family and two granddaughters. Ron was full of life and enjoyed every moment. He had a very generous and kind heart mixed with a silly sense of humor that kept everyone he knew laughing and smiling. He was a wonderful husband for almost 40 years and a devoted family man.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years this year, Mary A. (Earielo) Legere; his two children, Kevin Legere and Gena Legere; two granddaughters he adored, Gianna Legere and Geslin Puello all of Spencer; his mother, Eveline (Babineau) Legere of Oxford; a brother, Mark Legere of Worcester; four sisters, Jeanette McCarthy of Florida, Cecile Burke of Oxford, Diane Seferi of Oxford and Joanne Ross of Millbury; many nieces, nephews, in laws, extended family and friends.
"You will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Goodbyes are not forever; they are not the end…. They simply mean we will miss you till we meet again. Together forever."
Due to the current health crisis, Ron will be buried privately at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. His family is planning a memorial service for a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Str., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's name can be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. To share your thoughts, memories and prayers with Ron's family, please visit his personal guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020