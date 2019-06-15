|
Ronald C. Luperchio, 79
Millbury - Ronald Chester Luperchio, 79 from Millbury passed away on 6/9/19. He is survived by his two daughters Marina Hamilton and her husband Kenneth of VA and Gina Sheeran and her finance Joseph Sanborn, of Worcester, his six grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Brandon, Meagan, Conor, Patrick and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind five siblings, Anthony, Rose Milhem, Jean Belanger, Chester, and David. He was predeceased by his wife Suibhan (McAvey) and his brother Joseph and his parents Chester and Helen (Gustafson) Luperchio. Ronnie worked for Washington Mills in Grafton for 26 years. His hobbies were trains, coin collecting and spending time with friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1290 Grafton Street, Worcester on June 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Salvation Army.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019