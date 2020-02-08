|
Ronald Manley, 69
West Brookfield - Ronald Manley, 69, of West Brookfield passed away with his family and friends were by his side on Tuesday, February 4th in Saint Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.
Ron would have celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary this coming April with his wife, Jeannette I. (Grenier) Manley. He is also survived by his daughter, Bridgette Assad and her husband, Patrick of Paxton; a grandson, Joseph Assad; a sister in law, Pamela Grenier; a niece, Sarah and his three nephews, Scotty, James and Michael. Mr. Manley was born in Hartford, CT son of the late Allen and Rachel (Crandell) Manley and is also predeceased by a step brother, Darryl and a step sister, Jacqueline.
Ron is a retired bus driver from the Worcester Regional Transportation Authority and previously worked for Industrial Suppliers as a salesman.
He could be found almost everyday playing basketball with his close group of friends at the Central Branch YMCA in Worcester. Ron was an avid car collector and enthusiast, he would often attend cruise nights throughout the area with his corvette and his 1934 Ford pickup, which won him many awards. He also enjoyed playing pool and won many trophies. Ron was passionate about music and started one of the first garage bands in Worcester with friends, "Beep, Beep and Road Runners" he played for many years with a great number of people in many different bands.
Mr. Manley was an animal lover and especially loved their cat, Beau but most of all he was an incredible husband, father and papa; he expressed a kind and loving attitude with his family that will always be appreciated and will not be forgotten. They will always remember and cherish the many "Special Saturday's with Scotty" that they had. He was a dedicated friend to all that knew him.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Our Lady of Loreto Parish 37 Massasoit Rd. Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Manley may be made to the 3 Speen Street Suite #250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020