Ronald Miner, 84
BROOKFIELD - Ronald Miner, 84 of Brookfield, MA died peacefully on April 8, 2020.
He leaves behind his three sons Keith, Darryl, and Troy, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and his very special friend of eight years Karin Rhault. He was predeceased by the love of his life and soulmate of 56 years, Sandra (St. Martin) Miner whom he grew up with as a child two houses away in "Little Canada" of his hometown North Brookfield. He was also predeceased by his brother Gerald Miner and sister Valerie Paquette. He is the son of the late Lionel and Evelyn Miner.
Ronald worked in the maintenance department of Quaboag Corporation in North Brookfield and is a veteran of the United States Army.
Ron was most at home puttering around his house and was skilled in fixing things and creating gadgets. His homemade Halloween displays drew crowds every year. Ron and his wife Sandy were talented dancers in the area that are frequently mentioned to this day. A private burial will take place at a future date. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available where you can post a condolence or light a candle at
www.shaw-majercik.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020