Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Miner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Miner Obituary
Ronald Miner, 84

BROOKFIELD - Ronald Miner, 84 of Brookfield, MA died peacefully on April 8, 2020.

He leaves behind his three sons Keith, Darryl, and Troy, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and his very special friend of eight years Karin Rhault. He was predeceased by the love of his life and soulmate of 56 years, Sandra (St. Martin) Miner whom he grew up with as a child two houses away in "Little Canada" of his hometown North Brookfield. He was also predeceased by his brother Gerald Miner and sister Valerie Paquette. He is the son of the late Lionel and Evelyn Miner.

Ronald worked in the maintenance department of Quaboag Corporation in North Brookfield and is a veteran of the United States Army.

Ron was most at home puttering around his house and was skilled in fixing things and creating gadgets. His homemade Halloween displays drew crowds every year. Ron and his wife Sandy were talented dancers in the area that are frequently mentioned to this day. A private burial will take place at a future date. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available where you can post a condolence or light a candle at

www.shaw-majercik.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -