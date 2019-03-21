|
|
Ronald L. Molleur
Webster, MA - Mr. Ronald L. Molleur, age 82, of Portsmouth, RI and Webster MA, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his daughter's home in Webster, MA with his family by his side. He battled many months of illness and heart disease. His laugh and sense of humor, fun loving and sweet personality brightened many lives and will be deeply missed by all.
Ronald was born in Newport, RI to Ernest Molleur and Jeanette (Nobert) Molleur. He was the husband of the late Lynda Kay (Ferrara) Molleur.
Ronald retired from Bell South in Florida where he worked in Management. He worked for telephone companies in RI, MA & FL for over 30 years. He served as an elected official on the Portsmouth Water Board. He was also an avid drummer; formerly of the Billy Weston Quartet in the 50's & 60's. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his family here and in Florida.
Ronald is survived by his five children, Ronald L. Molleur Jr. of Farnam, Nebraska, Jacqueline Molleur Regis & her husband Raymond Regis of Webster, MA, Laura Molleur Barnardo of Mesa, Arizona, Rachel Molleur Bolte & her husband Daniel Bolte of Thompson, CT and Colleen Molleur of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He also leaves his brother Robert Molleur of Portsmouth RI, and 6 grandchildren, Alisha Regis, Raymond Regis II, Jason Regis, Marc Bolte, Anthony Barnardo, Geoffrey Bolte, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a loving and caring friend Laura Murphy. His eldest brother, Ernest E. Molleur and his granddaughter Renee Regis MacGregor predeceased him.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 5:00-800 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Funeral services will be on Monday, March 25 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to in memory of Ronald and American Cancer Association in memory of his late wife Lynda (Ferrara) Molleur. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019