Ronald Morrow
1941 - 2020
Ronald R. Morrow, 78

Holden/Rutland - Ronald R. Morrow, 78, formerly of Holden died peacefully at home under the care of his loving family on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Holden, the son of Arthur J. and Ruth (Hudson) Morrow and lived in Holden for many years.

Ronald graduated from Wachusett High School with the class of 1961. Ronald's life was devoted to family and service to others. He proudly served in the U. S. Army before starting his career as a Linesman at the Holden Municipal Light Department. Ronald was a dedicated member of the Holden Fire Department where he volunteered his services for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, family vacations to Lake Winnipesaukee, playing hockey and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda (Johnson) Morrow; his daughter, Kristin Englund of Rutland; his sisters, Mary Powers of Ludlow and Marjorie LeBlanc of New Jersey; his brother, Arthur Morrow of Holden; his grandchildren, Andrew, Amber and Amanda Englund and Anthony and Nichole Belsito; his great grandchildren, Brayden and Vencenzo Belsito; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Kimberly Belsito in 2013.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (due to the covid-19 pandemic social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizer will be required). A funeral service will be held privately. Ronald will be laid to rest in Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Massachusetts, 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400 Waltham, MA 02451. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit:

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
