|
|
Ronald J. Ouellette, 75
Worcester - Ronald J. Ouellette, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after an illness. He was born and raised in Worcester, the son of the late Ernest and Grace (Bricault) Ouellette.
He leaves his loving wife, Constance (Valentgas) Ouellette; his son, Nathan Ouellette and his wife, Michelle of Sutton; his two grandchildren, Gracie and Aiden Ouellette; his sister, Elizabeth Picard of St. Petersburg, FL; his brothers, Francis Ouellette of Worcester and Donald Ouellette of North Port, FL; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ernest Ouellette, Jr.
Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in Korea. After returning from the service, he continued his education and graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Ron was a licensed real estate broker for Remax Advantage 1 from 1978 until he retired in 2019. Previously, he owned and operated Sandron Contracting Company.
Ron was a great cook and always looked forward to having family and friends over for good conversation, drinks and his home cooked specialties. He will be remembered for his wit, wisdom, craftsmanship and his giving spirit as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Due to the national health crisis, at this time funeral services for Ron are private and will be held at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's name to the Genitourinary Oncology Dept. at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020