Ronald Paquette
1941 - 2020
Ronald J. Paquette, 78

Holden - Ronald J. Paquette, 78 of Jefferson passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at UMASS - Lake Ave after an illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
