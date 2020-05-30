Ronald J. Paquette, 78
Holden - Ronald J. Paquette, 78 of Jefferson passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at UMASS - Lake Ave after an illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.