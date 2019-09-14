Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Peterson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Peterson Obituary
Ronald G. Peterson, 87

WORCESTER - Ronald G. Peterson, 87, beloved husband of Gail (Schroeder) Peterson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Holden Nursing and Skilled Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with his family from 11 to 12 pm on Friday, September 20 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's Telegram.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now