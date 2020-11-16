Ronald L. Pirani, 80
Worcester - Ronald L. Pirani, 80, passed away at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 60 years Lois J. (Mahan) Pirani; daughter- Deborah J. Huffman and son-in-law James, sons- Michael Pirani and Craig Pirani and daughter-in-law Heidi, grandchildren- Benjamin and Samantha Huffman and Joseph and Laura Pirani; several nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Walter, and Albert Pirani.
Ron was born in Worcester, son of the late Mario and Ida (Borghi) Pirani. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School and worked as an electrician for Pirani Electric, retired from LidCo Electric and was a member of Local IBEW 96. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force in the 101st Air Force Reserve of Worcester. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, spending time in his workshop, traveling and cruising around the world and being with his family. His interests have included the Central New England Wood Turners, the Auburn Archery Club, men's ten-pin bowling leagues in Worcester, Auburn and Grafton, being on the Board of Directors for the Musicians of the Old Post Road, and teaching ballroom dancing in Holden, West Boylston, and Grafton.
We thank Ron for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com