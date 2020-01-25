|
Ronald Pontbriand, 88
SPENCER - Ronald Pontbriand, 88, formerly of Spencer, Ma, passed away on January 17, 2020.
Born in Spencer, he was a graduate of David Prouty High School, class of 1950. He was a decorated Army veteran and surveyor in the Korean War. Upon completion of service, Ronald worked as a surveyor for the development of the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Charlton, MA area. He later learned the leather buying trade, which took him to multiple countries for business and resided in the countries of Argentina, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, returning to the United States in 2011 to his home town of Spencer.
After several years of declining health, in late 2019 Ronald made the decision to spend the rest of his time in Cedar Park, TX to live in a warmer climate and to be near his daughter Michelle and her family. Not long after his move to Texas, Ronald sadly passed away.
He is predeceased by his parents Edgar Pontbriand and Anna (Brunelle) Pontbriand and his brother Roger Pontbriand all of Spencer. He leaves his two daughters, Michelle Irvin of Georgetown, TX and Valerie Pontbriand of Hampton, NH; his son JP Pontbriand of Hampton Falls, NH; his sisters Jeannette Bourdon of Spencer and Joanne Cournoyer of North Brookfield, MA; his brothers Jean Pontbriand of Sturbridge, MA and Ray Pontbriand of Naples, FL. He also leaves 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild and 12 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Noon in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service starting at 11 am. The family requests in lieu of flowers,donations be made to the (Americanheart.org)
