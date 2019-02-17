|
|
Ronald A. Prunier, 77
Worcester - Ronald A. Prunier, 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15th 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.
Ron leaves his grandchildren; Danielle E. Elliott and her husband, Robert of Douglas, Nicholas J. Prunier of Douglas and Joshua J. Prunier of Worcester; three great grandchildren, Rowan, Harper and Jordan; his long-time companion, Maxine Mayotte of Worcester; three siblings, Norman G. Prunier, Elaine D. Boursquet and Francis P. Prunier; a sister in law, Joanne Prunier; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara A. (Sweeney) Prunier; two sons, John P. and Ronald F. Prunier and a brother, Paul L. Prunier.
Ron was a brick layer most of his life. He was the former owner and operator of the Anchor Lounge in Millbury and Prunier Brothers Construction Company. Ron enjoyed traveling to his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Ron's wishes were to have family and friends honor and remember him privately. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. Please visit Ron's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019