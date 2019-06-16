|
|
Ronald R. Rajotte, 84
WORCESTER - Ronald R. Rajotte, 84, of Worcester passed away peacefully at Rose Monahan Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 58 years Johanna (Kowalewski) Rajotte, a son Ronald Rajotte and his wife Ekaterina (Fotiadis) Rajotte of Worcester, two granddaughters Kiriaki Rajotte and Johanna Rajotte, a grandson Joseph Rajotte and his beloved dog, Karlie; a brother Roland Rajotte of Sutton, two sisters, Shirley Noel of Gardner and Gloria Cournoyer of Whitinsville, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gerard Rajotte of Northbridge and Rossaire Rajotte of Northbridge, his sisters, Bertha Dumas of West Upton and Gladys Kaminski of Northbridge and his treasured nephew, John Tetreault of Webster.
He was born in Northbridge in 1934, a son of the late Omer Rajotte and Opalma (Baril) Rajotte. He graduated from Northbridge High School. He served in the United States Army stationed in Gonsenheim, Germany, in the 8th Infantry Division. When he returned from his deployment, he worked for Wyman Gordon at the Worcester Plant as a welder. He married in 1961 and fatherhood followed not too long after. He was a member of St Johns Parish.
After retiring from Wyman Gordon, he adored spending time with his family, watching the Red Sox, playing card games, and collecting tools and antiques. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, walking downtown and caring for his cats. In his final months, he cherished the time he spent with his loving wife, his devoted son and daughter-in-law, his grandchildren and the many walks he shared with his best friend, Karlie. He will be remembered for his witty remarks, his dedication to his wife and his love for his family.
Ronald's Funeral will be Wednesday, June 19th, Callahan, Fay and Caswell Life Celebration Home at 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester, MA 01608. Mass will begin on Wednesday, June 19th at 10 a.m. at St Johns Church on Temple Street. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Callahan, Fay and Caswell Life Celebration Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the St. John's Food for the Poor Program.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 16 to June 17, 2019