Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Millbury
148 West Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Ronald H. Rudge, 88

Millbury - Ronald H. Rudge, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 14th surrounded by his sons, at Beaumont Rehab & Nursing Center in Northbridge.

Ron's wife of 60 years, Janet C. (Schonberg) Rudge passed away in 2012. He leaves three sons, David J. Rudge and his wife, Susan, Donald J. Rudge and his wife, Denise and Allan M. Rudge and his wife, Michelle all of Millbury; five grandchildren, Daniel Rudge and his wife, Anna of Marblehead, Scott Rudge of Millbury, Michael Rudge of Chelsea, Kimberly Rudge of Lebanon NH and Thomas Rudge of Millbury; one great grandson, Lucas; a sister in law, Christine O. Rudge; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Annie (Greenhalge) Rudge; four brothers, Alfred Howard Rudge, Sidney V. "Bud" Rudge and his two triplet brothers, Richard E. and Robert J. Rudge.

Ron was born in Worcester and graduated from South High School in Worcester. He owned and operated with his brother, Robert, Greenwood Service Station in Worcester for over 42 years until his retirement. After retirement he worked for various local funeral homes, as a funeral assistant. Ron was a past master and a 62 year member of the Olive Branch Lodge AF & AM of Millbury and a member of the Auburn Elk's Club. He was an avid golfer, playing until the age of 85. During his golfing career he scored three hole in ones. Ron and his wife, Janet spent their winters in Port St. Lucie, FL where he was a member of the Savanna Club Golf League. He played with the Bandits and was a recipient of the Yellow Jacket for player of the year. Ron loved spending summers at the family home on Lake Singletary with family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports, always criticizing every play and player. Ron was also a parishioner of the First Congregational Church of Millbury.

The family would like to thank the staff & hospice care of Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Northbridge for all their care and support, as well as the staff of Christopher Heights in Webster.

Family and friends will honor and remember Ron's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, August 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20th at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Millbury, 148 West Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at West Millbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Millbury. Please visit Ron's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
