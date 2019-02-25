|
Ronald F. Samples, 74
Dudley - Ronald F. Samples, 74, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in UMass/Memorial University Hospital, Worcester, with family at his side.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Jeanne A. (Beauchesne) Samples; a son Justin M. Samples and his wife Elizabeth of Woonsocket, RI; a daughter, Kristen A. Liberty and her wife Lisa Liberty of Thompson, CT; a brother Charles Samples of Woodstock, CT; 2 sisters, Evelyn Klein of New Port Richey, FL and Elizabeth Vinton of Dudley, and several nephews and nieces.
He was born in Webster, the son of the late Jesse and Cecilia (Corbin) Samples. He lived in Atlanta, GA for several years in the 1950's and then returned to Webster and settled in Dudley at the time of his marriage in 1968.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving his country proudly just as his father and brothers did.
Mr. Samples worked as a machinery mechanic at Guardian Industries in Webster and then at Worcester Envelope Company. In 1988, he established the Dudley Wine & Spirit Shoppe which he owned until 2005.
Mr. Samples belonged to the PPPOD. John, Wayne, Paul, and Ron met on Thursday nights for 30 years to play cards. He enjoyed golfing and was a handyman. He also loved family gatherings.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4pm-7pm at the Publick House in Sturbridge, MA. Lite refreshments will be served. There are no calling hours. Donations in his name may be made to the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council, 3 Veterans Way, Webster, MA 01571. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2019