Scotty, one of my dearest and closet friends ever. We have been friends since we were 5 years old and I have treasured every year of it. We had a very close bond of everlasting friendship and you will always be in my heart. Just writing this brings me to tears that you're no longer with us. "absent from the body, present with the Lord". See you in Heaven my friend. Thanks for all our wonderful childhood memories.

Diane Bellione- Morgan

Friend