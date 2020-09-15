I want to first, convey my sincere condolences to Scotty’s family, loved ones and friends. Regrettably, I did not have the privilege of being counted in the set of longtime friends who have written about him on this page. However, one could not have grown up in Worcester, met him, and not have wanted to be counted in that group. There is no doubt that he was known and admired by many. He was a great person, a talented performer, an inspirational leader and an eloquent public speaker. I was once the beneficiary of one of Scotty’s kind gestures. For me it was meaningful but I’m sure for him it was just another Tuesday in a life filled with such small but important acts of kindness. He will be missed by all but his legacy will continue to provide comfort and hope always.

Norman Coates, Jr

Acquaintance