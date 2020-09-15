Ronald S. Scott, 68
Worcester - Ronald "Scotty" S. Scott, 68, of Worcester passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Thursday September 10, 2020. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Ronald "Count" and Jacqueline (Holmes) Scott.
Scotty is survived by his beloved children, Wendy Bonin, Alex Scott, Andrew Slowaski, Vaughn Slowaski, Allison Darling, Benjamin Darling, Noah Darling and his stepdaughter Alecia Darling; four brothers, Keith "Kiki" Scott, Barry Scott, Daryl Scott, Lertie Gomes; three sisters, Rhonda Scott, Rowena (Gomes) McCoy and her husband Ricky McCoy, and Cindy Brown; five grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Anita Gomes.
Scotty was a graduate of North High School, where he was president of his class. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. He started performing at the age of thirteen with the band New Breed and continued to perform throughout his life with various bands. One of his favorite pastimes was driving around, listening to music with his children.
Scotty dedicated his life to helping others and made a lifetime commitment to community outreach and social change. He held many positions throughout his life, including Executive Director of the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Worcester. He was also a member of several youth and community development boards throughout Massachusetts. Scotty was proud to say that he was born and raised in Worcester and was the great grandson of Worcester's first African American City Councilor, Charles E. Scott.
Calling hours for Scotty will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 2-4pm with a service to begin at 4pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma. Scotty's services will be live streamed for those who cannot attend by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
at 4pm and clicking on "Live Services".
In memory of Scotty, please consider making memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
by going to www.alz.org
.
To leave a note of condolence or a memory of Scotty for his family, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com