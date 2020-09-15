1/1
Ronald Scott
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald S. Scott, 68

Worcester - Ronald "Scotty" S. Scott, 68, of Worcester passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Thursday September 10, 2020. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Ronald "Count" and Jacqueline (Holmes) Scott.

Scotty is survived by his beloved children, Wendy Bonin, Alex Scott, Andrew Slowaski, Vaughn Slowaski, Allison Darling, Benjamin Darling, Noah Darling and his stepdaughter Alecia Darling; four brothers, Keith "Kiki" Scott, Barry Scott, Daryl Scott, Lertie Gomes; three sisters, Rhonda Scott, Rowena (Gomes) McCoy and her husband Ricky McCoy, and Cindy Brown; five grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Anita Gomes.

Scotty was a graduate of North High School, where he was president of his class. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. He started performing at the age of thirteen with the band New Breed and continued to perform throughout his life with various bands. One of his favorite pastimes was driving around, listening to music with his children.

Scotty dedicated his life to helping others and made a lifetime commitment to community outreach and social change. He held many positions throughout his life, including Executive Director of the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Worcester. He was also a member of several youth and community development boards throughout Massachusetts. Scotty was proud to say that he was born and raised in Worcester and was the great grandson of Worcester's first African American City Councilor, Charles E. Scott.

Calling hours for Scotty will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 2-4pm with a service to begin at 4pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma. Scotty's services will be live streamed for those who cannot attend by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com at 4pm and clicking on "Live Services".

In memory of Scotty, please consider making memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association by going to www.alz.org.

To leave a note of condolence or a memory of Scotty for his family, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - Worcester
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
04:00 PM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - Worcester
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
04:00 PM
Live streamed on www.mercadantefuneral.com -- click on "Live Services"
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - Worcester
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - Worcester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to You all. Scotty was a great talented nice person will be deeply missed. RIP cuz
Sandra Alafberg
Family
September 15, 2020
A wonderful person to know in life. Watched as he blossomed into an adult, with a musical voice. Kind-hearted, and a gentleman that was raised by wonderful parents. So happy to have been around him, and to see the type of person he became in reflecting all of his wisdom on so many others. He will be missed by many, but know we as his friends/family will always keep him in our hearts, and prayer.
Kenny/Sandy Troy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Scotty, God Bless you. Loved and will be truly missed❤
Cookie Alston
Family
September 15, 2020
I want to first, convey my sincere condolences to Scotty’s family, loved ones and friends. Regrettably, I did not have the privilege of being counted in the set of longtime friends who have written about him on this page. However, one could not have grown up in Worcester, met him, and not have wanted to be counted in that group. There is no doubt that he was known and admired by many. He was a great person, a talented performer, an inspirational leader and an eloquent public speaker. I was once the beneficiary of one of Scotty’s kind gestures. For me it was meaningful but I’m sure for him it was just another Tuesday in a life filled with such small but important acts of kindness. He will be missed by all but his legacy will continue to provide comfort and hope always.
Norman Coates, Jr
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Our sincerest condolences along with thoughts and prayers to the family in your time of need
Mr & Mrs Philip C Price Jr
Family
September 14, 2020
Scotty was a good friend we had a lot of good times at north high! He was always kind and respectful god speed. , Mark Gerardi
Mark Gerardi
Friend
September 14, 2020
Goodbye Scotty, my condolences to Ron's family and friends. I will miss him always. Until we meet again, Rest In Peace.
Roger LaFerriere
Classmate
September 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Scotty's Family and Friends. He was truly one of a kind, after 50 years as a Classmate at North High School the memories of his friendship still rings true. RIP may friend, you will be missed but never forgotten.
Mike Pavone
Friend
September 14, 2020
Scotty, one of my dearest and closet friends ever. We have been friends since we were 5 years old and I have treasured every year of it. We had a very close bond of everlasting friendship and you will always be in my heart. Just writing this brings me to tears that you're no longer with us. "absent from the body, present with the Lord". See you in Heaven my friend. Thanks for all our wonderful childhood memories.
Diane Bellione- Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved