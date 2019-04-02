|
|
Ronald F. Selzo, 69
Myrtle Beach, SC - Formally of Warren, Ma died on Tuesday, March 26th 2019 after a short illness. He was the son of Frank J. Selzo JR. and Doris M.(Brigham) Selzo. He leaves his wife Michele Selzo of Myrtle Beach SC; a sister Maureen and brother in-law Jim Brady of Tucson AZ; three daughters, Sophia Selzo of Sturbridge MA, Stephanie Selzo of Worcester MA and Nina (Selzo) Canton and her husband Paul Canton of Worcester; one step son Jake Casamassima of Leicester MA; ten grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was born in Niagara Falls, NY. His family moved to Worcester, MA when Ron was four years old. He was a long time employee of Big Y foods, CVS , Big D supermarkets and Millbrook Distributors. He was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School class of 1968 and Salem State University with a BS.
There will be a celebration of Ron's life on Saturday, April 13th at 10 am at the Spencer Country Inn.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019