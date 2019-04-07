|
|
Ronald F. Selzo, 69
Myrtle Beach, SC - Ronald F. Selzo, 69, formally of Warren, MA passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Ron was the son of the late Frank J. Selzo, Jr. and Doris M. (Brigham) Selzo. He is survived by his wife, Michele (Holbrook) Selzo of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister Maureen (Selzo) Brady and her husband, James Brady of Tucson, Arizona; a brother Brian O'Connell and family of Leesburg, FL; three daughters from a previous marriage, Sophia Selzo and her fiance Michael Howard of Sturbridge, MA; Stephanie Selzo of Worcester, MA; and Nina (Selzo) Cantin and her husband, Paul Cantin, of Worcester, MA; a step-son Jake Casamassima of Leicester, MA; eight grandchildren: Mariah, Mia, Ethan, Nathan, Mateo, Malia, Daniel and Mayson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was born March 21, 1950 in Niagra Falls, NY. His family moved to Worcester, MA when he was four. He was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School, Class of 1968. He went on to graduate from Salem State College, Class of 1973, with a Bachelor Degree in Business. He also earned an Accounting Degree from Nichols College. Ron was a member of the Mensa Society.
Throughout his life, he was employed with Millbrook Distributors, Big D Supermarkets, CVS and Big Y Foods. Ron loved cars, especially Camaros, music including The Police, Kiss, Queen and The Monkees. He loved playing basketball and watching The Celtics. He loved fishing, James Bond, playing video games and frogs. Ron could fix and build anything. He loved to cook Italian food and was known for his meatballs. Everyone loved Ron and he loved everyone, he was a great friend to all. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. His family was most important.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Spencer Country Inn, Spencer, MA at 10 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2019