|
|
Ronald E. Shaw, 91
Oxford - Ronald E. Shaw, 91, of Bacon Street, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Helen M. (Socia) Shaw of Oxford; eight children, Ronald L. Shaw of Rockledge, FL, Raymond C. Shaw and his wife Kathleen of Auburn, Susan J. Troy of Boylston, Glenn A. Shaw and his wife Linda of Homosassa, FL, Luanne J. McGrath of Boylston, Jeffrey S. Shaw and his wife Jennifer of Brownsburg, IN, Lori G. Landry and her husband John of Charlton, and Karen M. Murphy and her husband Christopher of Holden; fourteen grandchildren, Lt. Col. Keith Shaw, Kimberly Butler, Todd Shaw, Tonya Spagnuolo, Matthew Troy, Travis Shaw, Stephanie Jaynes, Jaclyn Shaw, Danielle Cole, Zachary Shaw, Gabrielle Shaw, Lauren Landry, Jonathan Landry, and Ashley Maryyanek; 14 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by seven siblings, Walter Shaw, Willis Shaw, Leola Tracy, Verl Shaw, Letha Hunt, Eva Sirois, and Minard Shaw. He was born in Stacyville, ME, son of the late Lester and Hattie (Bragg) Shaw, and lived in Oxford since 1957. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1946.
Mr. Shaw was a laboratory technician in the quality control department at Wyman-Gordon in North Grafton for 41 years, retiring in 1991. During retirement, he delivered cars for Wagner Motors. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Oxford, where he also served as a deacon and on several church committees. Mr. Shaw enjoyed vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine, camping at Sebago Lake and in Birch Point, Maine, and spending winters in Florida for 20 years. He loved going for walks, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind man with a gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private funeral service will be held at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home followed by burial at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020