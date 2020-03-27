|
Ronald P. Shilinsky, 50
Millbury - Ronald Paul Shilinsky, 50, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after stricken by a tragic sudden illness. Ron was raised in Millbury and graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester. He was a great man, caring, always coming to people's rescue, finding positivity in even the darkest of times.
Ron was a masterful licensed Oil Burner and HVAC specialist. Ron was excellent mechanically, able to fix practically anything with his bare hands. He could look at something for a moment and immediately identify what to do. Ron was modest, not an attention seeker, but would be there first to help and give the shirt off his back, even when he did not have much to give.
Ron's love for action movies made him always have the biggest TV and best surround sound. Zena Warrior Princess, Hercules and Mama Mia ranked among his favorites of all times. He loved the 70's and 80's classic rock era and valued his collection of action figures. These are just a few memories of what made Ron so lovable and endearing.
His love and devotion for his children is what defined him the most. As a father he was always looking out for them, protective, strong and fun-loving. He is survived by his son Daniel, and daughters Amanda, Veronica and Mackenzie. He is also survived by his father and mother, Ronald and Kathleen Shilinsky of Millbury, and his brothers Scott and Jason Shilinsky. Ron is survived by long-time friend and mother of his daughters Holly Mulhearn, to whom he was married for many years. There are many other people Ron leaves behind, as a beloved nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.
The loss of Ron will always sting, but now everything that we do is in honor and remembrance of the life we had with him. To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Ron's funeral services will be private. Please visit Ron's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020