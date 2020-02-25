|
|
Ronald R. Stokowski, 76
Dorchester, NH - Ronald R. Stokowski, 76, of Dorchester, NH, formerly of Millbury, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born in Worcester, Ron lived in Millbury until retirement then relocated to the mountains of NH, where he enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He graduated from Millbury High School, Quinsigamond Community College and the FBI National Academy. Ron served on the Millbury Police Department for 23 years in various roles including patrolman, sergeant and acting chief, a job which he thoroughly loved. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Helen; and his granddaughter Amanda.
Ron is survived by Ali Martin, the love of his life, and five children; Ronald J. of Webster, Brian of Uxbridge, Kathleen and husband Matthew Judge of Centerville, Jennifer and husband Scott Reed of Northbridge, and Kristen of Worcester. Also surviving are his brothers, James and Kenneth, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at one of his favorite hang outs, Singletary Rod and Gun Club, 300 Sutton Ave., Oxford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice, P. O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020