1/1
Ronald Trudeau Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Trudeau, Sr. 83

Southbridge - Ronald E. "Pete" Trudeau, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 8th, in the Quaboag Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, West Brookfield, after a brief illness.

His wife of 58 years, June L. (Proulx) Trudeau, passed away in 2016. He leaves his three sons, Michael H. Trudeau and his wife Kim of Elbow Lake, MN, Ronald E. Trudeau, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Orleans, MA and Jeffrey N. Trudeau and his wife Lisa of Wells, ME; his three sisters, Pauline Beaudry of Southbridge, Suzanne Yvon of Woodstock, CT and Madelyn Berthiaume of Southbridge; his five grandsons, Anthony M. Trudeau, Jack R. Trudeau, Joshua R. Trudeau and his wife Heather, Jacob E. Trudeau and Chase J. Trudeau; his great grandson, Tyler Trudeau; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Antoine Trudeau and Richard Trudeau and his sister, Anne Marie Brodeur. He was born in Southbridge the son of Antoine and Estelle M. (St. Pierre) Trudeau. Pete was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Pete was a longtime bar tender and worked for several establishments including, Ovide's Restaurants in Sturbridge, Orchard Inn in Sturbridge, Duke of York Pub in Auburn, The Sturbridge House Restaurant, the American Motor Lodge in Sturbridge, and the Colonial Club in Webster. Pete later worked as a toll collector for the Massachusetts Turnpike, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion in Southbridge. Pete enjoyed doing carpentry around his home and especially enjoyed building bird houses. He took great pride in his home and yard. He also loved to cook. Pete loved spending time at the beach, especially on Cape Cod.

His funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 11th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Sept. 11th, from 8:30 to 10:30am, prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or online at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate, charity benefiting wounded military veterans.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved