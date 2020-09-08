Ronald E. Trudeau, Sr. 83
Southbridge - Ronald E. "Pete" Trudeau, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 8th, in the Quaboag Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, West Brookfield, after a brief illness.
His wife of 58 years, June L. (Proulx) Trudeau, passed away in 2016. He leaves his three sons, Michael H. Trudeau and his wife Kim of Elbow Lake, MN, Ronald E. Trudeau, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Orleans, MA and Jeffrey N. Trudeau and his wife Lisa of Wells, ME; his three sisters, Pauline Beaudry of Southbridge, Suzanne Yvon of Woodstock, CT and Madelyn Berthiaume of Southbridge; his five grandsons, Anthony M. Trudeau, Jack R. Trudeau, Joshua R. Trudeau and his wife Heather, Jacob E. Trudeau and Chase J. Trudeau; his great grandson, Tyler Trudeau; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Antoine Trudeau and Richard Trudeau and his sister, Anne Marie Brodeur. He was born in Southbridge the son of Antoine and Estelle M. (St. Pierre) Trudeau. Pete was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Pete was a longtime bar tender and worked for several establishments including, Ovide's Restaurants in Sturbridge, Orchard Inn in Sturbridge, Duke of York Pub in Auburn, The Sturbridge House Restaurant, the American Motor Lodge in Sturbridge, and the Colonial Club in Webster. Pete later worked as a toll collector for the Massachusetts Turnpike, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion in Southbridge. Pete enjoyed doing carpentry around his home and especially enjoyed building bird houses. He took great pride in his home and yard. He also loved to cook. Pete loved spending time at the beach, especially on Cape Cod.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 11th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Sept. 11th, from 8:30 to 10:30am, prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or online at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate,
charity benefiting wounded military veterans. www.morrillfuneralhome.com