|
|
Ronald J. Trychon, 73
Webster - Ronald J. Trychon of Ellen Street, Webster, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center, Boston surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce M. (Berthiaume) Trychon; two daughters, Lynn Marsh and her husband John of Webster and Darlene Carson and her husband John of Warner, NH; a brother, Albert Trychon of Sutton; two sisters, Marianne Jakusik of Worcester and Irene Cousineau of Worcester; five grandchildren, Denise Descheneau and her husband Bobby, Craig Marsh, Eric Marsh, Holly Carson, and William Carson; three great-grandchildren, Alesana Marsh, Easton Moberg, and Cora Descheneau; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Ron was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Albert and Ann (Pietriewicz) Trychon.
Ron graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester and attended Worcester State College.
Ron was employed by New England Telephone Company for over 35 years before enjoying his retirement. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting and was a member of the 200 Sportsman Club in Webster.
Ron loved spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to attending EVERY school and sporting event and never missed a family function.
He enjoyed family vacations to Hampton Beach, The White Mountains and many camping trips to Old Orchard Beach. He also looked forward to yearly trips to Saratoga, NY, for the horse races.
Ron was a communicant of St. Joseph's Basilica in Webster and was a volunteer for the parish festival. He was a man of great faith, he loved God and it was evident to all who knew him. As a man of prayer he had a great devotion to the Divine Mercy and Our Lady's Rosary.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Joseph's Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster. Calling hours are Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oxford. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Garden of Peace, Webster at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Special Olympics, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019